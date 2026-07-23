PM Friday says Improving working Conditions in the public service is critical for productivity

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday says improving working conditions across the Public Service is critical to enhancing productivity and strengthening accountability in Government.

The Prime Minister made the point, as the presented the Audit Bill, 2026, during Tuesday’s meeting of Parliament.

He noted that inadequate office accommodations are not limited to the Audit Department but affect several government agencies.

The Prime Minister said the legislation forms part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the work of the Audit Department by providing greater mechanisms for accountability.

He added that while legislative reforms are important, improving the physical conditions in which public officers work is also essential to ensuring they can effectively carry out their responsibilities.

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