The J’ouvert Fanatics Group, hosted an evening of Reflection last Saturday July 25th to celebrate its successes in traditional J’Ouvert in St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the period 1970 to 2026.

The event was held on the rooftop of the Central Market, in Kingstown, in collaboration with the Society for the Creation of People’s Enlightenment, SCOPE, bringing together members, supporters, and cultural enthusiasts.

The evening featured open‑mic reminiscing, music, and dance, creating an atmosphere of nostalgia, pride, and cultural appreciation.

Speaking with NBC News, Co-Manager of J’overt Fanatics, Cecil Mc Kie said the band has participated in five decades of J’ouvert Presentation.

Mr. Mc Kie explained how the group has functioned over the years.

And Mr. Mc Kie expressed gratitude for the support of the public over the last 56 years.

Meanwhile, Three‑time Ragga Soca monarch and member of the J’ouvert fanatics group, Hance John, spoke about his journey with the group.

Speaking with NBC News at last Saturday’s event, Mr. John said he is grateful to be a part of such a legacy.

He noted that there has been an increase in the number of children participating.

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