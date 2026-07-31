The recent launch of the Young Farmers Training Programme has highlighted the importance of youth involvement in agriculture.

The Programme is part of a collaborative initiative involving the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China, Taiwan, aimed at modernizing agriculture and training young farmers.

Speaking with NBC News, head of the Taiwan Technical Mission, Kevin Lin, spoke of the significance of the programme.

The Young Farmers programme is designed to attract and train 75 young farmers, addressing the challenges of an aging farming population.

The initiative is supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Taiwan Technical Mission, with a commitment of US$2.5 million to introduce advanced agricultural technologies.

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