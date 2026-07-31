SVG Coast Guard urges the public to excercise caution while using beaches during the summer period

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service is urging the public to exercise caution on the nation’s beaches and coastal areas during the summer period.

The word of caution came from Leading Seaman with the Coastguard Service, Saville Hackshaw during NBC’S Face to Face programme, this morning.

Leading Seaman Hackshaw spoke of factors which significantly raise the likelihood of dangerous situations, especially during the busy summer months.

He noted particularly the growing number of unsupervised children at beaches and the risky behaviour associated with alcohol consumption.

Leading Seaman Hackshaw outlined some of the common mistakes which persons make while swimming.

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