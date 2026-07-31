Activities to mark Emancipation Month officially begin with an Exhibition and Book Launch

Activities to mark Emancipation Month officially began today with the opening of the History, Heritage and Memory: Garifuna Prisoners of War” Exhibition and Book Launch at the UWI Global Campus.

This year, the month of activities will be held with the over‑arching theme “Embracing Our Past; Forging into the Future” and the sub‑theme “Celebrate Freedom; Honour Our Ancestors.”

Delivering remarks at the opening of the Exhibition, Minister of Culture, Hon. Kaschaka Cupid emphasized that History is not just about the past but also the present and future.

The exhibition forms part of a national effort to deepen public understanding of the Garifuna experience, honour ancestral resilience, and strengthen cultural identity as the nation observes Emancipation Month.

Additional activities will continue throughout August, highlighting education, reflection, celebration, and community engagement.

It will also focus on strengthening partnerships with cultural institutions, community organisations, government agencies, sponsors and the wider public.

Emancipation Day, Saturday, August 1, will serve as the highlight of the month’s activities, featuring the Official Launch of Emancipation Month, a grand parade, cultural showcase and community fair at Victoria Park from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

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