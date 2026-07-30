RSVGPF Provides update on death of Police Constable

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has provided an update on the investigation into the death of Police Constable 1116 Kenrick Scott, following an incident that occurred at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22.

Police say, a post-mortem examination conducted on Monday, July 27th, established that Officer Scott died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head.

According to the Police, after reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident, the post-mortem findings and the witness statements obtained, investigators determined that the fatal gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The Police Force says it remains mindful of the personal and sensitive nature of this matter and respectfully asks that Constable Scott’s family be afforded privacy during this difficult period.

The Commissioner of Police and the wider membership of the Police Force again extend sincere condolences to Officer Scott’s family, friends and colleagues.

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