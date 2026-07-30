Police launches investigation into Vehicular accident in Bequia which claimed the life of a 12-year old
An investigation has been launched by the Police into a vehicular accident in Bequia, which caused the death of twelve-year-old Brianna Veira, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
Reports are that the vehicle in which she was travelling with family members collided with a tree.
Brianna reportedly sustained injuries and was transported from Bequia to mainland St Vincent for emergency medical treatment, but she was later pronounced dead.
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