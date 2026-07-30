Students in Owia and surrounding communities engaged in NEMO’s Annual Youth Summer Programme

Students in Owia and surrounding communities are this week engaged in several activities as part of the Annual Youth Summer Programme organized by the National Emergency Management organization (NEMO).

The program is designed to use interactive, fun-filled, and engaging exercises to promote learning of key concepts in hazard and disaster management.

Acting Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Kenson Stoddard says several topics are being covered during the summer program, with the aim of boosting public education about hazards in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Stoddard says the participants will also be involved in sessions which focus on safety at sea, as well as educational field trips.

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