The Department of Culture is finalizing a packed program of activities to be held in August, to celebrate Emancipation Month.

The activities will be held with the overarching theme “Embracing our Past; Forging into the Future” and the sub-theme “Celebrate Freedom; Honour Our Ancestors.”

The activities will begin on Saturday with a Parade which starts at Heritage Square and ends at the Victoria Park, with a Rally.

Director of the Department of Culture, Maxine Browne says one of the highlights of the activities will be a Basket Weaving workshop targeting students.

Cultural Research Assistant in the Department of Culture and Co-ordinator of Emancipation Month activities Leslie-Ann Millington highlighted three specific events aimed at showcasing the country’s cultural heritage.

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