RSVGPF Corporal engages in one week course at International Law Enforcement Academy in El Salvador

As gun crime continues to strain communities across the region, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is investing in the specialized skills needed to trace weapons back to their source.

A release from the Police says Corporal Joel Williams of the Major Crimes Unit spent a week at the International Law Enforcement Academy in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Corporal Williams joined Officers from Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, The Bahamas, Dominica, Grenada, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica.

The course was held from July 13 to 17, and was facilitated by the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The training covered firearm identification, current trafficking patterns, and the investigative methods used to link recovered weapons and evidence to their origins. Officers also studied how digital evidence, including material shared on social media, can support an investigation.

This training reflects the ongoing commitment of the Police Force to regional co-operation and the continuous development of its Officers in the fight against firearm trafficking and gun-related crime.

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