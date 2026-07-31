St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to receive a major economic boost with the hosting of the 2026 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Speaking on NBC Radio, Chief Marketing Officer of the CPL, Christine Charles, says the tournament is an opportunity for SVG to showcase itself on a large scale, noting that CPL events continue to provide a major economic boost for regional tourism.

She emphasized that the return of CPL cricket presents a significant opportunity to further strengthen tourism in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Miss Charles noted that each match night will feature a special halftime show, showcasing local performers and adding extra entertainment for fans at Arnos Vale.

The CPL schedule confirms three match nights from August 7th to 9th, from 7 p.m. nightly, featuring some of the league’s most competitive franchises.

NBC Radio SVG will provide live coverage, match updates, interviews, and post‑game analysis throughout the CPL weekend.

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