Government advances VSWIFT legislation to modernise trade and streamline business processes

Another important step has been taken by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines towards modernising trade facilitation through the validation of the Draft VSWIFT Bill and Draft VSWIFT Regulations.

The legislation will provide the legal and operational foundation for the Vincy Single Window for Trade (VSWIFT).

The Draft VSWIFT Legislative Validation Workshop brought together representatives from government agencies, trade stakeholders and technical partners to review and provide feedback on the Draft VSWIFT Bill and Draft VSWIFT Regulations, which will support the future implementation, governance and operation of the platform.

VSWIFT is developed under the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project CARDTP, and is expected to transform the way businesses and government agencies interact by streamlining trade-related processes, improving co-ordination among agencies and reducing administrative barriers.

The stakeholder review of the draft VSWIFT Bill and Regulations represents a key step in ensuring that VSWIFT is supported by the appropriate legal foundation while maintaining alignment with existing legislation.

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