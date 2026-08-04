Fort Charlotte to be preserved during rehabilitation

Efforts will be made to preserve the historic integrity of Fort Charlotte, while the rehabilitation work at the site is completed.

This assurance came from Kelene Frederick – Quantity Surveyor and Environmental Manager with the contracting firm, O.B. Sadoo Engineering Services.

Miss Frederick was delivering remarks at a community consultation held on Wednesday, July 29, at the Catholic Pastoral Centre, where residents and stakeholders were given an update on the scope of the rehabilitation project and invited to share their views.

Miss Frederick explained that the construction team will first re-assess the site and update its work programme before re-commencing activities

The rehabilitative work is being carried out through the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) Project, funded by the World Bank.

Meanwhile the St. Vincent and Grenadines National Trust has welcomed the re-commencement of the rehabilitation works on Fort Charlotte.

Addressing last week’s Community Consultation, Chairman of the National Trust, Fitzgerald Providence stressed that the organization fully supports responsible restoration and development that protects the country’s cultural heritage.

He explained that while the Trust is often viewed solely as a preservation body, its mandate is equally focused on supporting sustainable development that respects the historical significance of national heritage sites.

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