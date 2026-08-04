Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday says the upcoming VAT-free day is part of the Government’s measures to support families ahead of the start of the new School year.

The day has been set for Friday, August 28 and is specifically targeted to help with Back‑to‑School shopping.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, the Prime said Businesses have been given proper notice ahead of Friday the 28th.

The announcement of the VAT-free day was made last Thursday by the Inland Revenue Department (IRD).

According to the Department, no VAT will be charged on Toiletries, School supplies, Groceries, and Non‑alcoholic beverages.

All VAT‑registered businesses are required to suspend VAT collection on qualifying items for the entire day.

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