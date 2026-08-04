SVG and St. Lucia youths unite for Regional Police Summer Programme

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is currently hosting the Regional Police Youth Club Summer Programme in Bequia.

The programme marks a significant step in strengthening youth engagement and regional collaboration across the Eastern Caribbean.

This year’s programme welcomes young participants from Saint Lucia, expanding the initiative’s reach and fostering deeper connections among youth across the region.

Speaking with the Agency For Public Information at the official launch of the summer programme, Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday commended the organisers for putting the event together.

The programme serves as a platform where young people can develop conflict‑resolution skills, build friendships, and cultivate habits that steer them away from crime and violence.

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