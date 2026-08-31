Government extends cost of living measures for an additional three months

The cost of living measures introduced by the Government in May this year have been extended for an additional three months.

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday made the announcement in Parliament last Thursday in response to a question about the measures being taken to address rising inflation.

Prime Minister Friday said this initiative forms part of efforts to ease the financial burden on citizens amid the global economic crisis.

Prime Minister Friday said Farmers will also benefit from the Cost of Living measures, announcing that just over 67 thousand dollars will be provided in subsidies for fertilizers.

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