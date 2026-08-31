Medical Technologist raises concern about the over misuse of antimicrobial medicines

Concerns have been raised about the misuse and abuse of Antimicrobial medicines, including antibiotics among patients in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Addressing the issue on NBCs Face to Face Program on Friday, Medical Technologist Haze John said the World Health Organization recognized that Antimicrobial resistance is a critical public health issue.

He said this could be seen as the leading cause of death worldwide.

Mr. John is advocating for greater efforts to be made to help people understand the dangers of Antimicrobial medicines.

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