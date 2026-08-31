NBC’s Special Report- Monday 31st August,2026

A number of Vincentian actors are preparing to take Vincentian talent to the United States during the month of October, with a theatrical showcase of a production entitled: Number Seven.

The crime drama which was written by Vincentian Kevin Roderiques will premiere at the Russell’s Auditorium on September 5th before its historic New York staging during this country’s 47th Independence Anniversary celebrations

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

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