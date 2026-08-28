Inland Revenue Department urges shoppers to check receipts on VAT-Free Day

Comptroller of Inland Revenue Kelvin Pompey is reminding shoppers to examine their receipts after each purchase.

Mr. Pompey said the Department has been working along with the Consumer Affairs Division, to ensure that there are no adverse movements in prices.

Today’s Vat-free day is restricted to four categories of goods: Toiletries, School Supplies, Groceries, and Non‑alcoholic beverages.

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