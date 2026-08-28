2026 CSEC performance report delayed pending a joint critical subject review

The performance report which is usually issued by the Ministry of Education on the results of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) has been delayed.

This was confirmed by the Ministry on Thursday, in a release which indicated that the report had been delayed, pending a joint critical subject review between the Caribbean Examinations Council, CXC and local examination officials.

The May–June 2026 preliminary examination results were released by CXC online on Tuesday 18 August.

The Ministry says the Council is currently conducting a review of the results for two subject disciplines across two schools in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and a national report on students’ performances will be communicated to the media and the public immediately, upon completion of this review process.

The Ministry of Education emphasizes that the temporary delay in the official release of the 2026 CSEC results is an essential quality-assurance mechanism to ensure data integrity and accuracy in grade reporting.

And, the Ministry thanked all stakeholders concerned for their patience and understanding.

Students and their parents have been reminded that online access via the CXC Student Results Portal, which allows students across the country to directly view their individual grades, will remain available until Wednesday 30 September.

Candidates are strongly encouraged to access and download their preliminary grade slips prior to this deadline.

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