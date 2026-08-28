Prime Minister says the Government has no outstanding payments to energy product distributors

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday has disclosed that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines does not owe either of the companies that distribute energy products under the bonus/malus system for gasoline, diesel, and low‑sulphur diesel for the period May 1, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

The Prime Minister provided the information, as he responded to a question in Parliament on Thursday.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related