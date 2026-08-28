Local Businesses report positive response to VAT-Free Shopping Day

Local businesses across St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been receiving a positive response from the public to today’s VAT Free Shopping Day.

Several businesses shared their experiences with NBC News, including C.K. Greaves and Company Limited, Massy Stores Kingstown, and Laynes Department Store.

Manager of C.K. Greaves and Company Limited, Clyde Mofford, said the response has been encouraging.

Meanwhile, Store Manager at Massy Stores Kingstown, Zasha Roberston, said the store has not been very busy.

And Manager of Laynes Department Store, Vilma Gonsalves, said that although the VAT Free Day offers discounts on back‑to‑school items, the company is extending a store‑wide discount.

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