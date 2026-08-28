The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has outlined the circumstances under which persons who have been accused of crimes may be granted bail.

Head of the Police Public Relations Department, Sergeant Edson Smith explained that persons can be granted bail, while a case is being investigated.

Sergeant Smith also noted that persons accused of crimes may be released if the Police do not have sufficient evidence to detain them.

And, Sergeant Smith advised persons who have made a Police Report to inform the Police if they feel unsafe.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related