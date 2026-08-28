Twelve homes were repaired under the National Housing Rebuilding and Reconstruction Programme during the second quarter of 2026.

The announcement was made by Minister of Housing, Land Management, Urban Development, and Informal Settlement Upgrading, Hon. Andrew John, as he responded to a question in Parliament on Thursday.

Minister John outlined the projects listed so far from April 1st to June 30th, 2026, noting that works completed during this period include bedroom additions, electrical upgrades, and plumbing repairs.

Meanwhile, The Companies Amendment Bill was passed during the Meeting of Parliament on Thursday.

Two other Bills: the Financial Services Authority Amendment Bill and the The Legal Profession Bill were both sent to Select Committees.

Parliament has been adjourned until Tuesday October 6th at 10:00am

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