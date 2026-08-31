Prime Minister Friday pledges continued support for Private Sector Growth and Investment

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday has given the assurance that the Government will continue to create the enabling environment to stimulate growth in the private sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister gave that commitment as he presented the Companies Amendment Bill, which was passed in Parliament on Thursday.

Dr. Friday said the legislation is part of a wider effort to attract investment at a time when the country must find new ways to generate economic growth.

Prime Minister Friday added that greater private sector activity is essential in order to overcome the country’s economic challenges.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related