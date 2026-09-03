Ban on importation of Birds lifted with Immediate effect

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation has announced that the ban on the importation of birds has been lifted, with immediate effect.

A release from the Agency for Public Information said the ban, which was instituted in 2011 was a precautionary measure to prevent the introduction of avian diseases such as Avian Influenza and Newcastle Disease and also to protect the small fragile poultry sector and prevent illness in the native population of the Amazona Guildingi.

At the time of the ban, the national diagnostic and surveillance capacity was limited, however, recent investments in laboratory testing and regional co-operation have significantly strengthened the country’s ability to manage animal health risks.

Favorable consideration of the removal of the ban was made based on the fact that the World Organization for Animal Health Terrestrial Code provides clear guidelines for safe trade in pet birds.

In addition, the principle of World Trade Organization Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures discourage blanket bans where risked-based measures are feasible.

The release also noted that Caricom and OECS partners permit controlled importation under certification and quarantine protocols. Harmonization will reduce trade barriers and support regional integration.

It adds that the Veterinary Services Division now has trained personnel, diagnostic facilities and emergency response mechanisms to detect and contain avian diseases.

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