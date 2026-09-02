The Department of Labour will be seeking the co-operation of employers, when it conducts the Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey (JOLTS) during October and November 2026.

Employment Officer at the Department of Labour, Cherry-Ann Williams told NBC News, the survey will provide insights into employment levels, job vacancies, hiring and separations, recruitment practices and the skills and competencies employers need now and in the future.

Miss Williams said with support from the Statistical Office and other stakeholders, the survey will help strengthen the data available to guide labour market policies, workforce planning, and national development.

Miss Williams said Employers are being encouraged participate in the survey, as the information gathered will help the Department of Labour to better understand the changing labour market and to make informed decisions for the benefit of businesses, workers, and the country.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related