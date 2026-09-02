Government announces six month amnesty on companies with outstanding fees and penalties

The Government has announced a six month amnesty for local and external companies to cover certain outstanding fees and penalties incurred over the years.

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday made the announcement as he presented the Companies Amendment Bill, which was passed in Parliament on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said the companies would be able to pay fifty percent of the outstanding fees within a six month period.

Prime Minister said a number of companies have accumulated substantial fees over time and this is a good opportunity for them to take advantage of the amnesty.

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