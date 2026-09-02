World Alzheimer’s Month to be marked with Community Health Fair

Efforts are being made to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease, as the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Association prepares to host a Community Health Fair later this month.

The event is slated for Friday September 18 at the Memorial Hall, with the theme “The Earlier You Know, The More You Can Do: A Dementia Diagnosis Matters.”

Founder and Vice President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Association, Dr. Glenna Brewster says the Fair will feature health screenings, educational presentations and information booths.

Dr. Brewster is urging the public to attend the Community Health Fair which is being held to coincide with World Alzheimer’s Month.

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