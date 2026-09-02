NPRB Authority urges Vincentians to help keep the environment clean

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority is appealing to Vincentians to play an active role in keeping the environment clean.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager at the Authority, Twanique Barrow made the appeal following the recent donation of waste bins to the Authority, through the SVG Coastal and Marine Ecosystems Management Strengthening Project.

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority has begun distributing the bins to selected sites under its management, including beaches in Bequia.

Miss Barrow said the placement of these bins will help improve waste disposal at their sites, reduce litter and encourage residents and visitors to play their part in keeping the country’s beaches and recreational spaces clean.

Miss Barrow said the SVG Coastal and Marine Ecosystems Management Strengthening Project promotes the protection and sustainable management of coastal and marine ecosystems across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

She is encouraging the public to use the bins responsibly to help keep the environment clean.

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