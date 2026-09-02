Former MP Alpian Allen to be laid to rest today

Government Officials, colleagues, family members and community representatives are paying their last respects to the late Alpian Allen, who will be laid to rest today

Several persons filed past his casket at the House of Assembly this morning

Mr. Allen, a former Parliamentarian; Local Preacher and Teacher is being remembered for his significant contribution to St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the years.

Former Chief Statistician, Selwyn Allen reflected on the memory of his brother, Alpian Allen, praising his service to the country.

Meanwhile … Daughter of the late Alpian Allen Roxanne Ledley-Joseph said they are comforted by the outpouring of love shown by the public.

She remembers her Father as a devoted Methodist Minister whose faith shaped his life.

The Funeral Service is scheduled to take place at the Kingstown Methodist Church at 2:00pm

As a mark of respect, all flags throughout the state are being flown at half-mast today.

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