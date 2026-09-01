Agriculture Ministry partners with local football club to engage children in citrus production

Steps are being taken by the Ministry of Agriculture to get young people involved in agriculture, through a partnership with the System 3 Football Club, involving the production of citrus.

The announcement was made by Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, Hon. Israel Bruce, while speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme.

Minister Bruce said approximately three hundred children will be involved in the programme.

Minister Bruce said the objective of the programme is to reduce the reliance on food imports.

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