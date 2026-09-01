Bequia Fish Market Rehabilitation key to supporting fisherfolk livelihoods

Chief Fisheries Officer Jennifer Cruickshank–Howard noted that the rehabilitation of the Bequia Fish Market, forms part of a wider work plan for the fisheries sector.

Mrs. Cruickshank-Howard emphasized that the fish market is vital to supporting the livelihoods of fisherfolk and their families.

She said the facility plays an essential role in ensuring that fish is safely harvested, properly stored, and made available to the general population.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related