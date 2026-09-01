Prime Minister Friday extends independence day greetings to Government and People of Trinidad and Tobago

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday extended congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago as the country celebrated its 64th Anniversary of Independence on August 31, 2026.

Sharing the message via his official Facebook page, Prime Minister Friday conveyed warm wishes on behalf of the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

He highlighted the strong and enduring relationship between the two nations, noting their deep ties of friendship, family, and Caribbean identity, with hopes of continuing to strengthen those bonds in the years ahead.

Dr. Friday concluded by expressing pride, celebration, and hope for the future for the people of Trinidad and Tobago on their Independence Day.

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