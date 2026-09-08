Department of Culture hosts Africa/CARICOM Day with celebration of shared heritage

A special event was held in Kingstown on Monday, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines celebrated Africa/CARICOM Day.

The Department of Culture hosted the activity to coincide with the day in keeping with a decision taken at the inaugural Africa-CARICOM summit in September 2021.

Delivering brief remarks, Director of the Department of Culture, Maxine Browne spoke of the deep historical and cultural ties between the Caribbean and the African continent.

Meanwhile, Co-ordinator of the program, Ashecia Sam highlighted the significance of the day.

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