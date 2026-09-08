Prime Minister Friday highlights the importance of data resilience for SIDS

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday has highlighted the importance of data resilience for small island developing states like St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Friday made the point, as he addressed the opening of a regional workshop being hosted by St. Vincent and the Grenadines this week.

The workshop, entitled: Adapting Public Financial Management for AI: Harnessing Digital-by-Design, is being co-ordinated by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund, IMF.

The Prime Minister noted that enhanced data systems are critical, especially when countries are recovering from natural disasters.

This week’s workshop will explain how a Digital-by-Design approach can help countries to strengthen core public financial management functions.

It will also identify where emerging technologies, including AI can transform how processes are designed and operate.

The sessions are being held at the Holiday Inn at Diamond.

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