Minister Huggins urges parents and guardians to partner with educators to support students

Parliamentary Representative for Central Leeward, Hon Conroy Huggins has called on Parents and Guardians to partner with Educators to provide the necessary support to students.

Minister Huggins made the call, during a Service at the Barrouallie Government School to mark the start of the new School Year.

Minister Huggins said everyone has a role to play in nurturing the nation’s youth.

The Service was held with the theme: Learn. Grow. Believe. Achieve.

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