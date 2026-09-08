Government of SVG has spent in excess of seven million dollars for BRAGSA School Summer Repair Program

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has spent in excess of seven million dollars for the School Summer Repair Program.

The Buildings Roads and General Services Authority BRAGSA has been instrumental in repairing the schools over the years.

Minister of Education, Hon. Phillip Jackson commended BRAGSA for its continued commitment to maintaining and improving educational infrastructure.

Minister Jackson says BRAGSA will continue work to ensure that schools are prepared to welcome back students in a safe environment

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