VINLEC discloses that Wildlife was responsible for Monday’s power outage

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited, VINLEC has disclosed that wildlife coming into contact with energized electrical equipment was the cause of a power outage on Monday.

VINLEC says it has completed an initial assessment of the electricity service interruption which affected customers in several areas on mainland St. Vincent during the early hours of Monday, 7th September.

According to the electricity company, the interruption occurred at approximately 12:09am, after a line fault disrupted the electricity connection between the Lowmans Bay and Cane Hall Power Stations.

The utility company says Technical teams responded immediately, carrying out necessary inspections and systems checks and full restoration of electricity service was completed at approximately 2:23am.

It indicated that while the incident resulted in a loss of electricity supply to customers in several areas, it was not an island-wide outage.

VINLEC apologized for the inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their patience while crews worked to safely restore the affected sections of the network.

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