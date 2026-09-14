Charges have been laid by the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, in connection with the fatal road traffic accident that occurred along the Arnos Vale Public Road on September 8.

Police arrested and charged Ardon Richards of Level Garden/Brighton, with allegedly causing the death of Garvet Sam by reckless driving.

According to investigations, the offence was committed at approximately 5:46 a.m. on September 8, along the Arnos Vale Public Road.

Sam, a 56-year-old employee of Massy Stores, was a pedestrian at the time of the accident. He sustained injuries and was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he subsequently died while receiving medical treatment.

Richards was also charged with failing to renew his driving permit on his birth date, November 28, 2025. The charges were laid on Friday September 11.

Richards is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court today, to answer to the charges.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Garvet Sam.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related