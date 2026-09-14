An Investigation has been launched by the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force into the fatal shooting of 48-year-old businessman Peter Minors of Arnos Vale.

Police say, according to preliminary information, Mr. Minors was shot multiple times at his residence in Arnos Vale at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

He was subsequently transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he received medical attention but later succumbed to his injuries.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police are continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to contact the Police.

Persons with information are encouraged to come forward, regardless of how insignificant the information may appear.

The Police Force extends condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mr. Minors. Investigations are ongoing.

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