Invest SVG says this weekend’s Diaspora Investment and Outreach Conference in New York is completely sold out

This country’s Investment Agency, Invest SVG said this weekend’s Diaspora Investment and Outreach Conference to engage Vincentians residing in New York, has been completely sold out.

In an interview with NBC News, Communications Officer at Invest SVG, Alejandro Tesorero said the local delegation will engage Vincentians in New York on Saturday, at the investment forum, with the theme: Home Is Where The Heart Is.

Mr. Tesorero said the local delegation, which includes Government officials, as well as representatives from businesses and other institutions, will leave the state this Wednesday for New York.

Mr. Tesorero said the forum will be held at the New York Mariott from 3pm to 9pm this Saturday, and will cater to more than one hundred and sixty Vincentians living in the Diaspora, sharing investment opportunities which exist in St. Vincent and the Grenadine

Mr. Tesorero said the keynote address will be delivered by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday.

He said the Forum will also feature the Honourable Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, and Roland Matthews, Consul General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States of America.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related