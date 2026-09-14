PM Friday to engage New York Diaspora at Town Hall meeting this weekend

Vincentians residing in New York will have an opportunity to engage with Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday, at a Town Hall Meeting, scheduled to take place this weekend, with the theme: Home and Abroad: One People, One Vision, One Future.

The event will be hosted by the Department of Diaspora Affairs within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in New York,

The Department is inviting members of the Vincentian community to join the Prime Minister for an evening of engagement, dialogue and connection.

Also joining the engagement will be the Honourable Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, and Roland Matthews, Consul General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States of America.

The meeting will be held on Sunday September 20th at the Friends of Crown Heights in Brooklyn New York from 4:00pm

Like this: Like Loading…

Related