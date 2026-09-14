Agreement signed between Government of SVG and Quantum Inc for initiative to benefit Vincentian Farmers

A Data Protection Agreement was signed today as part of a new initiative which is expected to result in significant benefits for Vincentian Farmers.

The initiative uses technology and international partnerships to expand market access for locally produced agricultural products and create new opportunities for Vincentians.

Speaking at a joint News Conference this morning, Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Israel Bruce said this agreement will provide guidance on the use of agricultural data.

Meanwhile … Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Inc, Jacques Nack highlighted the significance of the agreement.

The media briefing also featured presentations by the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, Dr. Hon. Kishore Shallow and .Project Manager of the Basic Needs Trust Fund, Dunstan Johnson.

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