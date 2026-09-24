Acting Prime Minister and National Security Minister warns students to desist from criminal activity or face the consequences

The Ministry of National Security has issued a stern warning to students across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to desist from criminal activity or face the consequences.

The warning came from Acting Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major Hon. St. Clair Leacock, as he delivered remarks at the recently held 118th Anniversary Church Service hosted by the St. Vincent Grammar School.

Minister Leacock made it clear that students will be disciplined if caught engaging in wrongdoing.

Minister Leacock reminded students that discipline and respect must remain central to their conduct.

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