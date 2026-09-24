SVG and Austria strengthen bilateral ties with new Cooperation Agreement

Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday met this week with the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, His Excellency Dr Christian Stocker, and His Excellency Ambassador Gregor W. Koessler, Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations, to discuss strengthening relations between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Austria.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister’s Press Secretary says Prime Minister Friday was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, and Permanent Representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations, Her Excellency Vynnette Frederick.

The engagement included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria, providing a framework for deeper co-operation between the two countries.

Discussions focused on peace and multilateral co-operation, the unique challenges facing Small Island Developing States, climate resilience and recovery, and access to development and disaster financing.

Prime Minister Friday also highlighted Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ renewable energy ambitions, including the continued exploration of geothermal energy and the potential of wave energy as the country seeks to strengthen energy security and advance its transition towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

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