SVG to join rest of the world in observing World Tourism Day this Sunday

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join the global community in observing World Tourism Day on Sunday September 27.

And this year’s global theme is Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism.”

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Marketing Director for the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Alex Barnwell, highlighted the significance of the day and the theme.

Mr. Barnwell spoke about the activities that will be held to coincide with World Tourism Day.

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