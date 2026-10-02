National Day of Prayer to be observed on Monday October 5th with several activities

Vincentians are being urged to support and participate in the National Day of Prayer which will be observed on Monday October 5th with the theme: Restore, Unite and Uplift Our Nation Through Prayer.

The appeal has come from Minister of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, Hon Shevern John.

Minister John said there will be a series of planned activities taking place across the country all day on Monday with a major Prayer Rally taking place at Heritage Square in Kingstown, from 11am to 3pm.

She said everyone can offer prayers for the nation wherever they are during the day as the country celebrates its achievements while also acknowledging the challenges.

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