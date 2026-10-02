Business Owners and Operators in Kingstown are being encouraged to beautify their business places, in celebration of this country’s 47th anniversary of Independence.

Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday issued the challenge, while delivering the main address at the Flag Raising Ceremony Thursday at the Financial Complex in Kingstown.

Prime Minister Friday also issued a challenge to public sector workers.

The Flag Raising ceremony marked the first event in a month of activities celebrating Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ 47th anniversary of independence, with the theme: Hand in Hand, Uplifting Our Nation.

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