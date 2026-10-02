National Security Minister reaffirms support for SVG Cadet Force as the organization celebrates it’s 90th Anniversary

Minister of National Security, Major Hon St. Clair Leacock has encouraged the rank and file of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force to maintain their high standards of leadership.

Minister Leacock was addressing the Commandants Awards and Promotions Ceremony, hosted by the Cadet Force as part of activities to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of the organization.

The ceremony was held at the Bishops College Kingstown, on Friday September 25th with the theme “90 years of Disciplin,e Patriotism Honour.”

Minister Leacock said the Government is committed to supporting the development of the Cadet Force.

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